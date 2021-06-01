ABSA Insight Series: How to unlock Africa’s agricultural potential



Agriculture for the most part has been a shining light for the continent and the investor community. Governments have recognised that agri is a key driver for the African continent’s growth and development. To fully realise the benefits of the agri opportunity, investment in infrastructure is critical. Mopai Mashatola, Head of Agriculture, Absa Business Banking joins CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters to unpack this more. PUBLISHED: Tue, 01 Jun 2021 14:14:36 GMT

