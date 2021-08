Share

Access Bank: Bullish trend for T-bills to intensify

In looking to fill the unmet demand from Wednesday's Primary Market Auction, market players shifted their focus to the new one-year treasury bills. Traders at Access Bank say they expect this bullish trend to intensify. Senator Audu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 13 Aug 2021 12:35:38 GMT