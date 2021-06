Access Bank CEO sees growth opportunities in SA’s underserved banking market Nigeria’s Access Bank Group formally launches operations in South Africa next week, seeking a share of growing trade flows between Africa’s regions after the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to the Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe about the opportunities the bank sees.

Fri Jun 11 2021 | 12:48:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

