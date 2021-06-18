Access Bank: Debt office to aggressively raise funds at next week’s auction The recent volatility at Nigeria’s bond market will be short lived, that's according to traders at Access bank who expect the Debt Management Office to aggressively raise funds at next week’s Primary Market Auction. Bosun Obembe, Forex and Interest Rate Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jun 18 2021 | 12:39:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Fri Jun 18 2021 | 12:39:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

