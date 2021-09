Share

Access Bank first-half net profit rose 42%

Access Bank has recorded a 42 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the half-year ended June 2021. The tier one bank also reported a surge in its net interest income after impairment by 56 per cent. Moses Hammed, Investment Analyst, joins CNBC Africa to discuss these numbers and how the equities market is performing in September.

Thu, 02 Sep 2021 14:16:12 GMT