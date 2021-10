Share

Access Bank: Lack of OMO Auction to impact T-bills market close

Traders at Access Bank say the Treasury Bills market would close the week with mixed sentiments due to the lack of OMO Auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the previous week. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities in the Fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 08 Oct 2021 11:55:13 GMT