Access Bank: Low liquidity to push cautious trading

Traders at Access Bank say they expect the fixed income market to trade cautiously due to the reduced liquidity as the Central Bank of Nigeria continues its bi-weekly auction at the treasury bills market. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Team member, Treasury at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to give a wrap on activities at the fixed income and FX space.

Fri, 10 Sep 2021 12:04:27 GMT