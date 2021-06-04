Access Bank: Moderate activities at bonds market as investors trade cautiously



As we wrap the week, traders at Access Bank expect activities in Nigeria’s bonds market to be moderate as investors continue to trade cautiously, but they say they expect the Central Bank to debit discretionary Cash Reserve Requirements to manage liquidity. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead for Currency Trading at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more. PUBLISHED: Fri, 04 Jun 2021 12:20:35 GMT

