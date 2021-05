Access Bank: Money market rate to inch up as banks’ fund for SMIS auction



Money market rates in Nigeria are expected to inch up today as banks’ fund for the bi-weekly Retail SMIS auction that’s according to traders at Access Bank. Taiwo Olajubu, Team Member of Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more. PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 May 2021 11:44:16 GMT

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.