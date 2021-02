ACEN on why a circular economy is a good fit for Africa

Africa has been one of the most affected regions when it comes to climate change and many experts have proposed a more circular economy approach is more sustainable for the continent long term, but how visible is this? Susanne Karcher, Co-Founder of the Africa Circular Economic Network joins CNBC Africa for more.

