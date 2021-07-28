Addressing West Africa’s rising debt profile

Debt sustainability across the ECOWAS region has been a source of concern in recent years. Earlier in June, the President of the ECOWAS Commission cautioned member states of their rising debt profile, which he attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa have set up the Debt Management Roundtable to help countries in West Africa to keep debt under control. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Debt Management Roundtable and Afolabi Olowookere, Divisional Head for Economic research and Policy at the Securities and Exchange Commission join CNBC Africa to put this in perspective.