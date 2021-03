ADvTECH shows resilience in tough market conditions

Private education provider ADvTECH has reported a 6 per cent rise in headline earnings per share, for the year ended December. Revenue for the period increased by 8 per cent. The company has decided to resume the payment of dividends, citing strong cash generation, a sound balance sheet and satisfactory enrolments for 2021. ADvTECH CEO, Roy Douglas joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 23 2021 | 16:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)