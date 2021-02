AECI eyes opportunities in mining boom as it emerge from COVID-19 shocks

Chemicals group AECI has reported a 23 per cent drop in headline earnings per share year-on-year. This is for the year ended December 2020. The company’s mining and chemicals segments were the most seriously affected. These losses were partially offset by good sales of sanitizer. Mark Dytor, CEO at AECI joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 20:34:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)