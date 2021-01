AfCFTA: Are East African economies ready to compete?

The Eastern Africa region is set to generate an estimated $1.8 billion and more than 2 million jobs if the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is successfully implemented. But how is the region ready to stand out in the competitive market? UNECA Director for East Africa Mama Keita spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

