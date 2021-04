Africa needs 2.5 million engineers to meet its Sustainable development goals but the lack of investment in STEM education could see the continent take longer than it should in meeting her targets, so how best can we bridge the stem gap on the continent and more specifically how can a focus on engineering get us closer to those goals? This CNBC Africa panel of experts break this down.

PUBLISHED: Tue, 06 Apr 2021 09:00:40 GMT