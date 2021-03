AfDB: How the AfCFTA can help Africa regain momentum lost to COVID-19

In its African Economic Outlook report, the AfDB says Africa needs to adopt a competition policy that makes markets work for the continent and fosters regional integration, using the African Continental Free Trade Area. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.

