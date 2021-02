AfDB on how strengthen access to finance for women-owned SMEs

According to the African Development Bank, women-owned Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Africa face a $42billion financing gap tied to a lack of access to collateral in the form of land and property as well as networks to grow their businesses. What can be done to strengthen access to finance for women-owned SMEs? Vanessa Moungar, Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society at AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 14:45:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)