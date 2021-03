AfDB: Uncertainty on Africa’s growth outlook high – but risks tilted to the upside

The African Development Bank projects a 3.4 per cent growth for Africa this year, as the continent is set to recover from its worst economic recession in half a century. The bank notes that the growth outlook is subject to uncertainty from both external and domestic risks. AfDB also says that significant vulnerabilities are emerging as a result of the changing landscape for Africa’s debt. Hanan Morsy, Director for Macroeconomic Forecasting and Research at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 14:27:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)