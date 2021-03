AfDB’s Adesina & Nobel laureate, Stiglitz explore solutions to Africa’s debt

The virtual launch of the 2021 African Economic Outlook by the African Development Bank began with a one-on-one conversation between the bank’s President Dr Akinwumi Adesina and the 2001 Nobel Memorial Prize Recipient in Economic Sciences, Professor Joseph Stiglitz. They both explore ways African countries can address the current debt situation.

