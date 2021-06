Despite a very challenging year in 2020, the African Development Bank says it posted strong financials with its net income growing by as much as 57 per cent from 2019. Speaking with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor, the bank’s Vice President for finance and acting Senior Vice President, Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala says despite the downgrades witnessed by countries in the region due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank maintained a strong financial performance amid the exposures.