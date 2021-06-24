AfDB’s VP Sherif: Economic integration limits dependency on imports

Economic integration creates wealth and limits dependence on imports, it also makes sure that Africa begins to address things like food self-sufficiency. That’s according to Khaled Sherif, the Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business at the African Development Bank. While speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor, Khaled said the Annual Meetings of the AfDB will focus on making sure member countries can build back post-Covid-19, and in a way that the nations can recover from the effect of deteriorating commodity prices.