AFEX CEO Balogun reflects on impact over the past 5 years

On this special episode of Focus On, we will delve deep into the activities of AFEX Commodities Exchange - an organisation that is doing their bit to support food security in Africa. In 2020, AFEX marked five years in Nigeria, and CEO Ayodeji Balogun says they have built a network of over 160 thousand farmers and facilitated over two hundred thousand metric tonnes in trade. We will reflect on their journey so far.

PUBLISHED: Mon, 24 May 2021 07:08:44 GMT