AFEX: Food commodities market remains major driver of Nigeria’s agric economy

The outlook for the domestic commodities in Nigeria varies across crops but largely dependent on key systemic factors like outcomes of the pandemic, distribution of vaccines, fiscal and monetary policies and the AfCFTA. Ayodeji Balogun, CEO of AFEX Commodities Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jan 29 2021 | 15:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)