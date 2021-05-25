Africa Day: Finding solutions to African problems through innovation

Africans all over the world commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity- now called the African Union on May 25th. Today, international non-profit advocacy organisation; One Campaign celebrates African solidarity, diversity and creativity. The theme of this year is arts, culture and heritage – the levers of building the Africa we want. This year however, we are celebrating in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic which has pushed the continent into its worst recession in 25 years, but is there light at the end of the tunnel? The African Continental Free Trade Area is an initiative many believe can help African economies recover from the impact of the pandemic. Dr Abdu Mukhtar, African Development Bank’s Director of the Industrial and Trade Development Department shares some perspective on this.

PUBLISHED: Tue, 25 May 2021 14:05:33 GMT