Africa Day: How to drive economic & cultural inclusion across the continent



Africa day celebrations are well underway and the African union is taking this day for the Continental Launch of the Entry into Force of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance. the Charter calls for all African states to agree to promote and foster a mutual understanding among nations and resist any form of cultural exclusion and oppression in Africa. PUBLISHED: Wed, 26 May 2021 06:59:01 GMT

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.