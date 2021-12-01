Share

Africa Energy Week 2021: Highlights Special

The interactive exhibition and networking event African Energy Week 2021 was hosted in Cape Town, South Africa. It’s goal to unite global and African energy stakeholders and drive growth in Africa’s energy sector. We bring you interviews with Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal; Ian Cloke, COO, Afentra; Olakunle Olalekan Williams, CEO, QSL Gas and Power Limited; and Phindile Masangane, CEO, Petroleum Agency SA (PASA).

