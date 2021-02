Africa expansion pays off for Distell

Distell has reported an 11.6 per cent rise in its headline earnings per share year-on-year for the six months ended December. The alcoholic beverages producer saw strong Africa & International growth, amidst challenging domestic market conditions. Dividend payments have been kept on hold. Distell CEO, Richard Rushton joins CNBC Africa for more.

