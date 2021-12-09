Share

Africa Health Check EP1: How African entrepreneurs showed resilience amid Covid-19 crisis

We kick off the first season of Africa Health Check with a quick introduction of where we are as a continent with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt throughout the continent, this episode sets out to display the strength and resilience of the African continent on its fight against the pandemic. We hear stories on re-invention and innovative adaptations for survival as nations took drastic measures to fight the prevalent spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 09:09:24 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.