Africa Health Check EP1: How African entrepreneurs showed resilience amid Covid-19 crisis

We kick off the first season of Africa Health Check with a quick introduction of where we are as a continent with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the effects of the pandemic still being felt throughout the continent, this episode sets out to display the strength and resilience of the African continent on its fight against the pandemic. We hear stories on re-invention and innovative adaptations for survival as nations took drastic measures to fight the prevalent spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Thu, 09 Dec 2021 09:09:24 GMT