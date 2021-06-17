Africa in the midst of a COVID-19 third wave, says WHO

As Africa finds itself in the midst of a third wave, the vaccine roll-out is picking-up speed. Almost 12 million people are now fully vaccinated; however, it is still less than one percent of Africa’s population.Joining CNBC Africa for more is Doctor Thierno Balde, Programme Manager for Operational Partnerships at the World Health Organisation in Africa.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.