May is Africa Month and we celebrate it by looking at Africa's arts, culture and heritage. As is with many industries, Covid-19 has impacted this sector in Africa particularly hard as travel restrictions made it challenging to appreciate our heritage. We will take a look at lessons learned across Africa in preserving our arts, culture and heritage and the role the sector can play in building the Africa we want.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 05 May 2021 17:16:17 GMT