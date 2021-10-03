Share

Africa Resilience Forum: CGD’s Gyude Moore on how to address youth unemployment in Africa

We bring you interviews with leaders and experts from the Africa Resilience Forum, on the theme of Covid-19 and Beyond: Working Together for a Resilient Continent. CNBC Africa in an exclusive interview spoke with Gyude Moore, Senior Policy Fellow at the Centre for Global Development, on youth unemployment and under-employment and the opportunities needed to harness the demographic dividend in Africa.
Sun, 03 Oct 2021 12:32:39 GMT
