Africa Resilience Forum: Enhancing the value of Africa’s agriculture for new markets

We bring you interviews with leaders and experts from the Africa Resilience Forum, on the theme of Covid-19 and Beyond: Working Together for a Resilient Continent. In this exclusive interview, Ammin Youssouf, CEO of Afrobytes and The Colors speaks to CNBC Africa about enhancing the value of Africa’s agriculture for new markets, job creation, and resilience building.

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 14:01:33 GMT