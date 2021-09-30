Share

Africa Resilience Forum: Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim on building resilience by tackling climate change

We bring you interviews with leaders and expert speakers from the Africa Resilience Forum, on the theme of Covid-19 and Beyond: Working Together for a Resilient Continent. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Environmental Activist, and Coordinator of the Association of Peul Women joined CNBC Africa to discuss issues on climate change and the role of investment in Africa's infrastructure development.
Thu, 30 Sep 2021 11:42:21 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.