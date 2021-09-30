Share

Africa Resilience Forum: Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim on building resilience by tackling climate change

We bring you interviews with leaders and expert speakers from the Africa Resilience Forum, on the theme of Covid-19 and Beyond: Working Together for a Resilient Continent. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Environmental Activist, and Coordinator of the Association of Peul Women joined CNBC Africa to discuss issues on climate change and the role of investment in Africa's infrastructure development.

