Africa sees robust growth in mobile money transactions despite COVID-19

According a report by GSMA, the value of mobile money transactions in Africa increased by 23 per cent to $490 billion, while the volume of transactions grew by 15 per cent to $27.4 billion in 2020. Akinwale Goodluck, Head of sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 29 2021 | 14:44:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)