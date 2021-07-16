African countries call for $100 billion for World Bank development fund

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) – The World Bank said that leaders of 23 African countries on Thursday called for a largest-ever $100 billion replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), the global lender’s fund for the world’s poorest countries.

The leaders set the goal in a joint declaration after a summit meeting in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, the World Bank said in a statement.

World Bank member countries normally replenish IDA every three years, setting its previous financing package at $82 billion to cover the 2021-2023 fiscal years. But in April, the bank launched an early replenishment cycle after massive assistance paid out to help countries deal with the COVID-19 pandemic drew down IDA resources.

The World Bank aims to complete the 20th replenishment of IDA in December, covering the 2023-2025 fiscal years.