CNBC Africa
SIGN IN

African Development Bank: Virtual launch of the 2021 Africa Economic Outlook

On the virtual launch of the 2021 Africa Economic Outlook by the African Development Bank the theme this year is “From debt resolution to growth – the road ahead for Africa”. Some pertinent questions will be answered like, how can African countries regain growth after the Covid-19 pandemic? And what hurdles must African economies clear to avoid debt distress? AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina and Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz will answer these questions.

PUBLISHED: Mon, 15 Mar 2021 16:47:55 GMT

RELATED

FEATURED