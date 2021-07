As countries in Africa grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidency of Cote d’Ivoire and the World Bank plan to host a high-level meeting this week where 21 African presidents are expected to attend. The focus of the meeting will be the importance of an ambitious 20th replenishment of the International Development Association. Abdourahmane Cisse, Secretary General of the Presidency of Cote d’Ivoire joins CNBC Africa for more.