African Union wants Covishield approved for EU COVID-19 certificate

Covishield is produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and has been distributed to African nations as part of the COVAX initiative to give poor and developing countries access to COVID-19 vaccines.

But Covishield is not one of four vaccines approved by the European Union for its planned digital vaccination certificate, which is intended to allow people to travel freely within the EU.

The 54-nation African Union said in a statement late on Monday that Covishield’s exclusion could lead to discrimination against African travellers.

Non-recognition of Covishield endangers the “equitable treatment of persons having received their vaccines in countries profiting from the EU-supported COVAX Facility, including the majority of the African Union (AU) Member States,” it said.