AGPC raises $260mn to fund completion of gas processing plant in Nigeria

The ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) has successfully raised $260 million in debt to fund the completion of the AGPC Gas Processing Plant. The company was established by the Nigerian Gas Company and Seplat Petroleum Development Company on a 50-50 basis. The CEO of Seplat, Roger Brown says the project is one of the seven critical projects that the Nigerian government says must be delivered. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for more.

Tue Feb 02 2021 | 11:46:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)