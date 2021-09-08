Share

AGRF on how to built resilient and robust food systems for all

Jennifer Baarn, Acting MD, AGRF joined CNBC Africa to speak about the ongoing AGRF summit in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit aims to create a coordinated voice of all stakeholders to build resilience and accelerate the recovery of all food systems in Africa. As the planet battles the impact of the pandemic as well as prepares to mitigate climate impact, food security is being considered the most urgent and important concern of the century.

