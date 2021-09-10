Share

AGRF Summit 2021: Presidential panel on how to improve the resilience of Africa’s food systems

The AGRF Summit 2021 has brought together experts and representatives of governments, private sector, and the civil society to one platform to decode the methods of improving the resilience of Africa's food systems as well as accelerating its recovery after the pandemic. Commitments and negotiations held at this massive summit will be carried further as a consensus of all African stakeholders to the UNFSS to ensure food security and agricultural development on the continent.
Fri, 10 Sep 2021 14:30:20 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.