AGRF Summit 2021: Unpacking the Africa Agriculture Status Report

The AGRF Summit 2021 has brought together experts and representatives of governments, private sector, and the civil society to one platform to decode the methods of improving the resilience of Africa's food systems as well as accelerating its recovery after the pandemic. Commitments and negotiations held at this massive summit will be carried further as a consensus of all African stakeholders to the UNFSS to ensure food security and agricultural development on the continent.

Fri, 17 Sep 2021 16:43:04 GMT