Agusto & Co projects 2% GDP growth for Nigeria in 2021

Agusto & Co is forecasting a two per cent growth for Nigeria this year but says it considers such growth sub-optimal for a country with a population of 200 million people, a population growth rate of about 3 per cent and with severe economic challenges. Ada Ufomadu, Head of Research at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 14:42:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)