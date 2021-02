AKI on how COVID-19 has impacted Kenya’s insurance sector

Insurance policy cancellations and withdrawals in Kenya rose by 26 per cent in the six months to June last year as COVID-19 effects made it difficult for customers to keep up with premium payments. CNBC Africa spoke to Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director of the Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 15 2021 | 10:41:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)