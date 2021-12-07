Share

All Africa Business Leaders Awards: Nana Akufo-Addo named African Of The Year 2021

“African of the Year” is an annual award made by the Africa Business News Group under the umbrella of the All Africa Business Leaders Awards, recognise the extraordinary achievements by a leader on the African continent. The award-winner is chosen for their prominence on the world stage and their impact in Africa. Join us as we announce the 4th African of the Year. The first African of the Year Award was made at a glittering occasion in 2018 to recognise the extraordinary achievements by a leader on the African continent.

Tue, 07 Dec 2021 11:22:17 GMT