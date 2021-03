Allianz’s Lovemore Forichi on why uptake of agriculture insurance in Africa is low

The overwhelming majority of agricultural holdings in Africa are currently deprived of any kind of protection against climate hazards. However, there has been an increasing interest to explore innovative ways of insurance to cover the sector. Lovemore Forichi, Senior Underwriter of Agriculture, Allianz joins CNBC Africa for more.

