Altron CEO discusses half-year performance, vaccine hesitancy & outlook for the business

Despite paltry revenue growth, technology group Altron increased headline earnings per share by 238 per cent in the six months to August. Revenue growth was hit by a poor performance in the Digital Transformation Segment, with some clients putting spending on ice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mteto Nyati, Chief Executive Officer at Altron joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 25 Oct 2021 12:25:24 GMT