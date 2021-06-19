Amazon DSP drivers reveal the challenges of one-day shipping
Amazon has more than 115,000 drivers working under independent small businesses - Delivery Service Partners, or DSPs - who deliver Prime packages to doorsteps with one-day shipping. We talked to current and former Amazon DSP drivers about the pressures of the job. From urinating in bottles to running stop signs, routes that lead drivers to run across traffic, dog bites and cameras recording inside vans at all times - some of the 115,000 DSP drivers have voiced big concerns.
Amazon DSP drivers reveal the challenges of Prime shippingSat Jun 19 2021 | 14:08:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)