Share

AMC CEO On The Apes And His Wild Ride To Save The Company — Full Interview

In September 2021, AMC CEO Adam Aron sat down with CNBC’s Melissa Lee to discuss the “ape movement” and what the future holds for the movie theater chain. Parts of the interview ran in CNBC's documentary How the AMC apes cracked Wall Street: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5QnYYG72LA&t=1271s Watch the full, uncut interview here.

Fri, 10 Dec 2021 17:00:15 GMT