Analysis: How COVID-19 accelerated investment in Africa’s fintech space

According to Briter Bridges, despite the steady growth of investment in Africa over the past decade, activity remains significantly skewed towards a selected few sectors and geographies. Meanwhile, analysts at Platform Capital say last year was record-breaking for African tech-start-ups. Johan Bosini, Partner at Quona Capital and Ponmile Osibo, Parter at Platform Capital join CNBC Africa to explore the Venture Capital investment space in Africa.

Wed Feb 03 2021 | 11:41:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)